Fresenius Kidney Care shows off dialysis facility

CHARLOTTE – Fresenius Kidney Care invites the community to an open house Dec. 4 at its new clinic.

The clinic, which can treat a maximum of 40 patients a week, enables Fresenius Kidney Care’s team of expert medical professionals to better serve Mecklenburg County’s growing dialysis community.

This clinic is located on the Aldersgate continuing care retirement community campus. It serves both Aldersgate residents as well as the community.

Tour the clinic, meet the treatment team and learn about its services from 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 4 at the clinic, located at 3211 Bishops Way Lane, suite 2000.