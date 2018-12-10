Faith series examines different perspectives





CHARLOTTE – Temple Beth El presents a series of five faith perspectives during its 22nd annual Comparative Religion Series, dubbed “Spirituality: How Do You Connect With Your Higher Power?”

The following presentations take place 7 to 9 p.m. at the temple, located at 5101 Providence Road:

Jan. 29 – Jewish perspective (Rabbi Asher Knight of Temple Beth El).

Feb. 5 – Baptist perspective (Pastor Donnie Garris of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church and the Rev. Ben Boswell of Myers Park Baptist Church).

Feb. 12 – Islamic perspective (Imam Mohammed Khan of Islamic Center of Charlotte).

Feb. 19 – Presbyterian perspective (Jessica Patchett of Covenant Presbyterian Church).

Feb. 26 – Sikh perspective (Surendrapal Mac of Sikh Heritage Society of Charlotte).

The free program is open to the public.

Visit www.templebethel.org or call 704-366-1948 for details.