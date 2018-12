CHARLOTTE – Discovery Place Nature is offering a series of events this month around the theme of North Carolina Wild By Nature.

Themed activities take place Wednesdays and Saturdays at 12:30 p.m. They are as follows:

The museum is located at 1658 Sterling Road. Admission costs $8. Members and children 2 and younger get in free.

Visit www.nature.discoveryplace.org or call 704-372-6261 for details about other events.