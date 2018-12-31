Dining Scores (Dec. 21 to 27)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants Dec. 21 to 27:

Lowest scores

• Charley’s Philly Steaks, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy., Pineville – 91

Violations include: Employee washed hands at hand sink that didn’t have soap; front hand sink didn’t have soap or paper towels; commercially processed cheese wasn’t reheated hot enough; cheese was overstacked in container; one container of chicken had no date mark; two sanitizer buckets weren’t labeled; and food debris was on racks, shelves and equipment throughout facility.

• Cherry Blossom, 8206 Providence Road – 91.5

Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; purple gloves were stored in front hand washing sink; raw chicken was stored above raw shrimp and steak; rice on the counter was held above 45 degrees; and no food items were date marked in walk-in cooler.

28134

• Funta Sticks, 10400 Cadillac St. – 95

• Red Lobster, 9415 Pineville-Matthews Road – 93.5

Charlotte (28210)

• Original Pancake House, 4736 Sharon Road – 98.5

• Sam’s Mart, 10222 Johnston Road – 96.5

Charlotte (28211)

• American Girl Charlotte Bistro, 4400 Sharon Road – 97

• Arthur’s, 4400 Sharon Road – 93.5

• Bulla Gastrobar, 4310 Sharon Road – 93

• Publix deli, 4425 Randolph Road – 97

• Publix produce, 4425 Randolph Road – 100

• Showmars, 4400 Sharon Road – 95

• Shun Lee Palace, 4340 Colwick Road – 93

Charlotte (28226)

• Bonefish Grill, 7520 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97

• Harris Teeter deli, 4100 Carmel Road – 97.5

• Jet’s Pizza, 8700 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94

• Nakato Japanese Steakhouse, 8500 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97

• Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 6640 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98

Charlotte (28277)

• Bella Fresco Cafe, 8200 Providence Road – 95.5

• Earth Fare cheese shop, 12235 N. Community House Road – 98.5

• Earth Fare produce, 12235 N. Community House Road – 99

• Fresh Market deli & cheese, 10828 Providence Road – 94

• Harris Teeter produce, 15007 John J Delaney Drive – 98.5

• Harris Teeter Starbucks, 15007 John J Delaney Drive – 99.5

• Korean Restaurant, 7323 E. Independence Blvd. – 97.5

• Ma Ma Wok, 11914 Elm Lane – 97.5

• Malaya Kitchen, 8200 Providence Road – 94.5

• Red Robin, 3415 Toringdon Way – 94

• Roman’s Delicious Dogs and Catering, 12239 N. Community House Road – 97

• Salsarita’s Fresh Cantina, 9941 Rea Road – 93