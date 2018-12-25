Dining Scores (Dec. 14-20)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants Dec. 14 to 20:

Lowest Score

Carolina Ale House, 7404 Waverly Walk Ave. – 87

Violations include: Employee ate over prep counter; employee picked up paper off ground then put on gloves without washing hands; unwashed produce was stored over ready-to-eat food in walk-in cooler; debris was on slicer; cheese, pasta, tuna, meatloaf and chicken weren’t held cold enough; abd french onion soup and chili not date marked.

28134

• Conga’s Cuban Cuisine & Bar, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 96.5

• Harper’s Restaurant, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 90

• Machu Picchu Restaurant, 315 S. Polk St. – 92.5

• Sam’s Club market, 11425 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99.5

• Sam’s Club seafood & sushi, 11425 Carolina Place Pkwy . – 98.5

• Sam’s Club Cafe, 11425 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 97.5

• Waldhorn Restaurant, 12101 Lancaster Hwy. – 97.5

• Zafran Kabab Palace, 212 N. Polk St. – 93

28209

• Carmella’s Pizza Grill, 1513 Montford Drive – 94

• Mocco Bistro, 4004 South Blvd. – 96

• Roasting Company, 1601 Montford Drive – 95

• The Flour Shop, 530 Brandywine Road – 99.5

28210

• Asian Wok, 10715 Park Road – 91

• Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, 4725 Piedmont Row Drive – 97

• McDonald’s, 8560 Park Road – 90

• Whole Foods Market meat, 6610 Fairview Road – 97

28211

• 131 Main, 5970 Fairview Road – 95

• Chick-fil-A , 4400 Sharon Road – 91

• Felix’s Empanadas, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 95

• Harris Teeter seafood, 6701 Morrison Blvd. – 99

• Maggiano’s Little Italy, 4400 Sharon Road – 93

• Magnolia’s, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 96

• Nordstrom Marketplace Cafe, 4400 Sharon Road – 94

• The Cheesecake Factory, 4400 Sharon Road – 92.5

• Yafo Kitchen, 720 Governor Morrison St. – 94

28226

• 7-Eleven, 7511 Pineville-Matthews Road – 92

• Circle K, 9716 South Blvd. – 93.5

• Flip-A-Los, 7629 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99

• Hawthorne’s NY Pizza & Bar, 4100 Carmel Road – 96

• Jade Dragon, 7741 Colony Road – 93.5

• K&W Cafeteria, 8652 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95

• Tavern 51, 8700 Pineville-Mathtews Road – 95

28270

• Domino’s Pizza, 7211 E. Independence Blvd. – 95

• Food Lion deli, 9848 Monroe Road – 99

• Hungry Howie’s Pizza & Subs, 1707 N. Sardis Road – 95

• New Zealand Cafe, 1717 Sardis Road N. – 94

• Tony’s Pizza, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 96

28277

• Amaravati, 8145 Ardrey Kell Road – 90

• Bojangles, 6308 Providence Farm Lane – 98.5

• Cajun Yard Dog, 8036 Providence Road – 96.5

• Cantina 1511, 7708 Rea Road – 96

• Chili’s Grill & Bar, 8136 Providence Road – 92.5

• Circle K, 15620 Don Lochman Lane – 95.5

• Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse, 14015 Conlan Circle – 95.5

• Get Fit Foods, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 97.5

• Kabob Je, 7828 Rea Road – 92

• On the Border, 10710 Providence Road – 95.5

• Publix deli, 11222 Providence Road W. – 98.5

• Red Chillez Indian Grill, 14027 Conlan Circle – 93.5

• Stone Mountain Grill, 13728 Conlan Circle – 94

• Subway, 10822 Providence Road – 98.5

• Ted’s Montana Grill, 7404 Waverly Walk Ave. – 96.5