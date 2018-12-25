Dining Scores (Dec. 14-20)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants Dec. 14 to 20:
Lowest Score
Carolina Ale House, 7404 Waverly Walk Ave. – 87
Violations include: Employee ate over prep counter; employee picked up paper off ground then put on gloves without washing hands; unwashed produce was stored over ready-to-eat food in walk-in cooler; debris was on slicer; cheese, pasta, tuna, meatloaf and chicken weren’t held cold enough; abd french onion soup and chili not date marked.
28134
• Conga’s Cuban Cuisine & Bar, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 96.5
• Harper’s Restaurant, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 90
• Machu Picchu Restaurant, 315 S. Polk St. – 92.5
• Sam’s Club market, 11425 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99.5
• Sam’s Club seafood & sushi, 11425 Carolina Place Pkwy . – 98.5
• Sam’s Club Cafe, 11425 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 97.5
• Waldhorn Restaurant, 12101 Lancaster Hwy. – 97.5
• Zafran Kabab Palace, 212 N. Polk St. – 93
28209
• Carmella’s Pizza Grill, 1513 Montford Drive – 94
• Mocco Bistro, 4004 South Blvd. – 96
• Roasting Company, 1601 Montford Drive – 95
• The Flour Shop, 530 Brandywine Road – 99.5
28210
• Asian Wok, 10715 Park Road – 91
• Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, 4725 Piedmont Row Drive – 97
• McDonald’s, 8560 Park Road – 90
• Whole Foods Market meat, 6610 Fairview Road – 97
28211
• 131 Main, 5970 Fairview Road – 95
• Chick-fil-A , 4400 Sharon Road – 91
• Felix’s Empanadas, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 95
• Harris Teeter seafood, 6701 Morrison Blvd. – 99
• Maggiano’s Little Italy, 4400 Sharon Road – 93
• Magnolia’s, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 96
• Nordstrom Marketplace Cafe, 4400 Sharon Road – 94
• The Cheesecake Factory, 4400 Sharon Road – 92.5
• Yafo Kitchen, 720 Governor Morrison St. – 94
28226
• 7-Eleven, 7511 Pineville-Matthews Road – 92
• Circle K, 9716 South Blvd. – 93.5
• Flip-A-Los, 7629 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99
• Hawthorne’s NY Pizza & Bar, 4100 Carmel Road – 96
• Jade Dragon, 7741 Colony Road – 93.5
• K&W Cafeteria, 8652 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95
• Tavern 51, 8700 Pineville-Mathtews Road – 95
28270
• Domino’s Pizza, 7211 E. Independence Blvd. – 95
• Food Lion deli, 9848 Monroe Road – 99
• Hungry Howie’s Pizza & Subs, 1707 N. Sardis Road – 95
• New Zealand Cafe, 1717 Sardis Road N. – 94
• Tony’s Pizza, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 96
28277
• Amaravati, 8145 Ardrey Kell Road – 90
• Bojangles, 6308 Providence Farm Lane – 98.5
• Cajun Yard Dog, 8036 Providence Road – 96.5
• Cantina 1511, 7708 Rea Road – 96
• Carolina Ale House, 7404 Waverly Walk Ave. – 87
• Chili’s Grill & Bar, 8136 Providence Road – 92.5
• Circle K, 15620 Don Lochman Lane – 95.5
• Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse, 14015 Conlan Circle – 95.5
• Get Fit Foods, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 97.5
• Kabob Je, 7828 Rea Road – 92
• On the Border, 10710 Providence Road – 95.5
• Publix deli, 11222 Providence Road W. – 98.5
• Red Chillez Indian Grill, 14027 Conlan Circle – 93.5
• Stone Mountain Grill, 13728 Conlan Circle – 94
• Subway, 10822 Providence Road – 98.5
• Ted’s Montana Grill, 7404 Waverly Walk Ave. – 96.5
