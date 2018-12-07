Defense, rebounding lift Cougar girls

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Catholic girls basketball team graduated six seniors and a lot of leadership from a group that won 16 games last season.

The departed include the loss of five of the top seven scorers and 62 percent of their scoring. They also lost 79 percent of their blocks, 70 percent of their rebounding, 68 percent of their assists and 60 percent of their steals.

However, despite the major loss of production, the Cougars have begun the season 3-0 after overwhelming Covenant Day, 51-18.

Dane Bertolina led a furious 32-5 run that fueled the blowout. The junior scored 14 of her game-high 18 points after the halftime break. Bertolina generated much of her offense from her aggressive defense at the top of the Cougar trap so effective that it forced 40 Covenant Day turnovers, often not allowing the Lions to even get into their set offense.

Bertolina also finished with six steals, four rebounds and three assists and connected on three 3-pointers.

“She’s really good and she really became a leader for us over the summer,” coach Bobby Conrad said. “As a freshman she was kind of finding her place. Last year she was our best player, but we had seven seniors. Now she’s finding her place, she’s leading, she’s making better decisions, she’s scoring more but not feeling like she’s had to and she’s guarded well.

“All she does is play basketball. She’s in the gym or calling people to open it for her…She just lives it.”

Bertolina is leading the team with 17.3 points per game, but many others have stepped up. In the win over Covenant Day, for example, 11 different players scratched the scoring column.

Conrad said his team has gotten a big boost from seniors Maggie Walton, Kaitlin Coleman and Clara Flatau. Walton and Coleman scored four points and grabbed five rebounds each against the Lions, while Flatau added seven points and a team-high eight rebounds.

“Our seniors have been a big help,” Conrad said. “It’s a small group, but they have really helped change things for us.”

Flatau averages six points and five rebounds, Coleman scores 3.3 points and 4.0 rebounds a game and Walton averages 3.3 points, 3.3 steals and 1.7 steals per game.

Junior Telfair Epperson scored a season-low two points against the Lions, but is the team’s second leading scorer at 6.7 points per game. Stephanie Falcone (2.5 points and 2.0 steals), Cameron Green (2.0 points and 5.7 rebounds), Anna Schroeder (3.7 rebounds) and Moira Darling (6.3 rebounds and 3.3 steals) are also having big impacts in the early success.

Conrad said the two things his team is hanging its hat on is its team rebounding and defense.

The Cougars average over 40 rebounds per game – including more than 20 offensive rebounds per contest – and nearly 16 steals per game.

Bertolina is at the top of the trap defense, which gave Covenant Day fits and has limited Cougar opponents to just 23.3 points per game so far.

Bigger tests await, including a Dec. 7 game against South Meck, but the Cougars have started as well as Conrad could have hoped.

“We have had a couple of shutout quarters in the past few games and our defense is playing really well and we’re rebounding the ball really well,” Conrad said. “That’s kind of been who we are, at least for the first three games of the season. This group is fun. They like to be in the gym. They grind and they work. We’re trying to be suffocating on defense and if we can do that and rebound I think we’re really tough.”

