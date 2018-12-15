David Weekley Homes donates Thanksgiving meals

Team members from David Weekley Homes donated more than 73,000 pounds of nonperishables and food items to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina to benefit families in need. Photo courtesy of David Weekley Homes

CHARLOTTE – David Weekley Homes collected more than 73,000 pounds of turkey and nonperishable items Nov. 1 to 15 during its 12th annual Charlotte-area Giving Thanks, Giving Back Thanksgiving Drive.

The drive benefited Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, which partners with agencies across 19 counties to distribute 54 million pounds of food each year. David Weekley also donated $8,000 for two electric pallet jacks to the organization.

“The Thanksgiving drive is the best day of the year for the Charlotte Division because we get to spend a day in camaraderie with our fellow team members and business partners, while also helping to feed those in need during the holiday season,” said KaCee Wood, a design consultant with David Weekley Homes.

Companywide, the builder collected nearly 184,000 pounds of turkey and nonperishable items in 18 participating markets.