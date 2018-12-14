Crime Stoppers a value to CMPD

Since its inception, the Crime Stoppers program has helped the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department solve hundreds of cases and bring peace to countless victims.

One of those victims is Amber Greene, whose husband and 4-year-old son were involved in a hit-and-run in a Harris Teeter parking lot in April.

According to Det. Brandon Miller, Crime Stoppers Coordinator, four people were stealing beer from the grocery store at the same time Greene’s husband and son were leaving. He was trying to stop them when the driver hit him and his son and took off, leaving them both with serious injuries. Several people called into Crime Stoppers and helped identify the suspects, who were ultimately arrested.

“Without all the tips that have been brought to Crime Stoppers, our case would still be open today,” Greene said during a press conference Dec. 4 at CMPD. “We are extremely grateful for the way the community pulled together, having perfect strangers really rooting for us, providing different tips. I’m a huge proponent of if you see

something say something, as you may hold the keys to solving a crime, and in this case, it helped close our case.”

Crime Stoppers – a program that pays cash to anonymous tipsters who provide information that leads to an arrest – first began in Albuquerque, N.M., in 1976. Since then, local chapters have formed all over the U.S. and in countries around the world. Charlotte’s program started in 2008, and Miller said it has helped CMPD solve many hit-and-run cases, armed robberies and even homicides. The program is also available on campuses across Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Miller said Charlotte Crime Stoppers has received almost 2,500 tips so far this year. As of Dec. 3, that information has led to 200 arrests, 48 guns seized and over $70,000 worth of drugs taken off the streets.

Tipsters have helped solve all types of cases from a robbery at a Family Dollar in the University City area to an elderly woman who was stealing packages off front porches in Charlotte and Morrisville. Miller said Crime Stoppers even helped identify a suspect who was breaking into vehicles belonging to Charlotte firefighters.

The Greene family’s case may be closed, but Amber said they are still dealing with the aftermath. Her husband has post-concussion syndrome, cannot taste or smell and has neurological damage from the incident. He has a long road to recovery. Her son, on the other hand, has tenderness in his head, anxiety and visual issues, but is healing.

“It’s just amazing how people felt a sense of responsibility to come forward,” she said. “I didn’t get the sense that anybody wanted to call just because they wanted to make a quick buck, but they genuinely cared for myself, my son and my husband and kept offering what more they could do for us.”

Greene encouraged people not to hesitate to call Crime Stoppers if they have information that’s helpful for police. She said she was anxious for nine weeks waiting for her family’s case to be solved, and it was hard to rest and have peace of mind knowing the suspects were still at large.

Greene said she only has one thing to say to the individuals who called in anonymous tips about her case.

“Thank you to each of you who helped to solve the crime,” she said. “You have blessed my family.”