Cooper adds Madsen, Goodwin to Internship Council





Gov. Roy Cooper appointed two Charlotte residents to the North Carolina Internship Council.

Patrick Madsen joins as a UNC System representative. Madsen directs the University Career Center at UNC Charlotte. Madsen was selected as an international expert on career services and higher education for the Fulbright Specialist program.

M. Elizabeth Goodwin joins as a private college or university representative. Goodwin works as the employer relations coordinator for the Wake Forest University School of Law. She is a member of the Mecklenburg County Bar and serves as the vice chair for Carolina Voices.