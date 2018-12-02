Construction begins on Two Silver Crescent

CHARLOTTE – New Forum will move its corporate office into Two Silver Crescent once construction is done in fall 2019.

The 88,000 square-foot Class A Office building will include free, covered parking, 10-foot ceilings, collaborative and private areas through the building. A groundbreaking ceremony starts at 9 a.m. Dec. 4 at the site, 1916 Ayrsley Town Blvd.

“New Forum is outgrowing our current office with the addition of New Forum Partners, our new developments and acquisitions arm, and other new departments internally,” said Tyler Steele, executive vice-president, development and asset management. “This, along with recent interest in Two Silver Crescent, make it the right time to add additional Class A office product to the Steele Creek/airport submarket.”

Ayrsley provides a turnkey campus in a booming urban environment, bustling with restaurants, movie theater, shops, salons, hotels, colleges, multi-family homes and entertainment.

Ayrsley has a vacancy rate of 98 percent.