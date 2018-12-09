City of Charlotte to operate on two-hour delay Monday





CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte will operate on a two-hour delay Monday, Dec. 10, with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center opening to the public at 10 a.m.

All Charlotte City Council committee and business meetings will continue as planned.

City employees should follow instructions provided by their supervisors about work hours and expectations for Monday. Employees should contact their supervisors if they have questions.

Charlotte residents and visitors are encouraged to visit the city’s winter weather information page, www.charlottenc.gov/emergency, for the latest updates on Winter Storm Diego, safety tips and other relevant information.