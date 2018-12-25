CIAA names next Hall of Fame class

CHARLOTTE – The CIAA announced members of the Class of 2019 John B. McLendon Jr. CIAA Hall of Fame class.

The CIAA will induct S. Dallas Simmons, former N.C. Central University administrator and president of St. Paul’s College and Virginia Union University; Thomasina Cunningham, former track & field athlete at Hampton Institute; Antwain Smith, former basketball standout of St. Paul’s College, Eric Moore, longtime sports information guru of the CIAA; John Locket, former St. Augustine’s University men’s basketball athlete; Robert Weeks Sr., former Winston-Salem State University center; and James Burch, former basketball official and CIAA coordinator.

The ceremony starts at 9:30 a.m. March 1 in the Charlotte Convention Center. It is a part of the 2019 CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament from Feb. 25 to March 2.

S. Dallas Simmons

Simmons began his professional career in higher education as the director of the computer center at his alma mater, North Carolina Central State University, in 1962. After his tenure as the director of the computer center at Norfolk State University (1964 to 1966), he returned to NCCU, where he held several positions, including assistant professor of administration, assistant to the chancellor, and vice chancellor of university relations. Simmons’ displayed leadership received him an appointment to President Gerald Ford’s White House Advance Team.

In 1981, Simmons became president of St. Paul’s College, where he served until 1985, when he was named president of Virginia Union University. During his 14-year tenure at VUU, he is credited for outstanding fiscal management and endowment building. Simmons’ strides initiated VUU’s Criminal Justice Program, restored several campus facilities and built a new library.

Simmons earned his undergraduate and master’s degrees at NCCU and a Doctor of Philosophy degree at Duke University. He was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from NCCU and an Honorary Doctorate of Law from VUU. He also served on the boards of North Carolina Central University and Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University.

Simmons passed away in July 2014.



Thomasina Cunningham

Cunningham was one of the CIAA’s top women’s track and field athletes from Hampton University, 1981 to 1984.

As a freshman, Cunningham won the CIAA Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field 100m hurdles, outdoor long jump, and was a member of the outdoor sprint medley team. That year, she earned Rookie of the Year and Hampton Institute Track and Field MVP. Cunningham added three more CIAA championship trophies to her case: outdoor 100m hurdles (1984) and outdoor long jump (1981 and 1984).

Cunningham earned several national championship trophies during her collegiate career including NAIA Indoor Track and Field Long Jump Champion (1982), Outdoor Track & Field 100m Hurdles Champion (1982 to 1984), and Indoor Track and Field 55m Hurdles Champion (1983 and 1984).

Cunningham was named Hampton Institute Outstanding Performer in the 1981-82 and 1983-84 seasons. Adding to her competitive performance, she was also recognized for her academics on several occasions. Cunningham was named Hampton Institute Outstanding Scholar Athlete (1982-83), NAIA Women’s Indoor Track and Field Academic All-American (1981 and 1984), and NAIA Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Academic All-American (1981 and 1984).



Antwain Smith

Smith was a four-year basketball letterman at St. Paul’s College, where he holds the school record in career steals (120) and is the second-highest career scorer with 2,056 points.

In 1996, Smith earned CIAA Rookie Team and All-Conference honors. The forward continued to excel in his collegiate career, earning All-CIAA accolades during each year of competition as well as All-Tournament Team recognition. Smith is the only player in conference history to be named Player of the Year for three consecutive seasons (1997 to 1999). During his college career, Smith was also named Most Valuable Player of the 4th Annual National Car Rental Black College All-Star Classic Portsmouth Invitational.

In 1999, Smith was the first black college player selected in the NBA Draft. As the 51st overall pick, the 6-foot-7 powerhouse was drafted by the Vancouver Grizzlies. Smith went on to compete in the International Basketball League with the St. Louis Swarm (1999 to 2001) and Richmond Rhythm (2000 to 2001). He also played in the Premier A Slovenian Basketball League in 2001 and the National Basketball Development League for the Fayetteville Patriots (2001 to 2002).



Eric Moore

Moore is an established figure in sports information and credited for his impact and preservation of CIAA history and statistics over time.

Moore started his career at Fayetteville State University in 1984, which allowed him a clear vantage point and grounding for his career as a consultant for the conference office. There he assisted and lead the initiative of updating technology and communications needs, including the development of the league’s internet presence.

Moore continues to serve as a resource, guide and mentor to many sports information directors within the CIAA and across the NCAA, providing instruction and concepts surrounding statistics and best practices for communication. Over the course of his career and today, he provides statistical services at a variety of CIAA contests, including conference championship events.

Moore continues to serve as an industry leader as the executive director of the Black College Sports Information Directors’ Association (since 2001).



John Lockett

Lockett was a top scorer and rebounder in the CIAA as a member of the Saint Augustine’s University men’s basketball team.

The 6-foot-4 forward/guard averaged 27.8 points and 14.9 rebounds per game during his two-year career with the Falcons. As a senior, he averaged a team-high 27.4 points per game. After his season performance in 1967, Locket earned All-CIAA team honors. Lockett was inducted in to the Falcons’ Hall of Fame in 2004.



Robert Weeks Sr.

Weeks was a four-year letterman in football at Winston-Salem State University.

Weeks became the starting center on the Rams’ offense after the third game of his freshman year and never relinquished his starting role for the remainder of his time on the team. He started 40 consecutive games during his career at WSSU and was selected co-captain of the offense in 1976-77.

Weeks was named to the NAIA All-District 26 team in 1975, All-CIAA team in 1976, and to the Pittsburgh Courier All-American team in 1976 and 1977.

Weeks graduated Cum Laude from Winston-Salem State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Health and Physical Education in 1978. His leadership continued after college through his decorated military career. He retired from the United States Army after 20 years at the rank of lieutenant colonel. Weeks was inducted in to the Winston-Salem State Hall of Fame in 2004.



James Burch

Burch is well-known in the CIAA for his nearly 60-year service as a basketball official and coordinator of basketball officials

He began his career as an official in 1959, breaking down many barriers in officiating during a time of segregation and integration. Burch was a trailblazer becoming the first black game official in the Atlantic Coast Conference in 1969. Throughout his career, Burch has officiated in the CIAA, ACC, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and Southern Conference and has worked 14 NCAA tournaments. He has trained and mentored hundreds of officials over the years, many who have gone on to careers in the CIAA, ACC, Southern Conference and NCAA championships.

Burch was a two-sport athlete and a 1949 graduate of Fayetteville State University, where he would later serve on the board of trustees. He established the James T. Burch Scholarship to recognize student-athletes who exemplify the qualities of academic excellence, involvement in public service and love of athletic competition.

Burch has been inducted into seven halls of fame, including the CIAA Officials, MEAC Officials, NCHSAA, Fayetteville State Athletic, and South Atlantic Conference. He also served as the basketball coordinator for the Southern Conference for 17 years. Burch was featured in the NCAA Champions Magazine in 1994 and 2014.

Burch retired from his position as CIAA coordinator of basketball officials in June 2018.