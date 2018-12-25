CIAA holds business symposium for 2019 CIAA Tournament

CHARLOTTE – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association is bringing back the Minority Business and Leadership Symposium as part of the off-court activities during the 2019 CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The symposium takes place 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Charlotte Convention Center.

Presenters include the CIAA, Fifth Third Bank, NC Education Lottery, National Black MBA Association and Black Enterprise.

The event brings together top multicultural business executives, emerging leaders, entrepreneurs and business owners.

Attendees engage in sessions with CIAA corporate partners, business leaders and business resource partners on the latest business trends, ranging from leveraging data to optimizing business strategy, securing access to capital, managing wealth, customer engagement and effective leaderships skills.

A highlight of the day-long conference is an exclusive fireside chat with CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams and Jesse Tyson, president and CEO of the National Black MBA Association.

“This symposium will bring to the table key challenges and barriers that African Americans face in reaching entrepreneurship,” Tyson said. “The insights gained will provide the NBMBAA a platform to develop and execute on key programs, tools and resources to help our members better plan and prepare to build their own businesses.”

Registration costs $50 before Feb. 1 and includes lunch. Late registration costs $75 through Feb. 18. Visit www. CIAAtournament.org for details.