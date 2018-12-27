Chiropractor markets chair to reduce back pain

CHARLOTTE – Australian chiropractor David France introduced the Workhorse Saddle Chair, a chair with a contoured saddle shape that creates the perfect angle between the legs and back to reduce back pain caused by sitting for long periods.

France launched the chair on Kickstarter on Nov. 13, raising more than $125,000.

He discovered while riding race horses the positive physical effects of spending time in a saddle. After years of trial and error, he realized the best way to position the spine while sitting was to mimic the positioning of riding a horse.

“Now that we’ve raised well beyond our funding goal, we’re ready to begin production and distribution,” France said.

Visit pr.go2.fund/workhorse for details.