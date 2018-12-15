Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen begins Saturday brunch

Pancake tacos are on the new brunch menu. Photo courtesy of Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen

CHARLOTTE – Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen has launched a counter-service brunch Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The menu includes hash and grain bowls, breakfast sandwiches, stuffed French toast and pancake tacos. Prices range from $9 to $13.

“We wanted to make the kind of brunch menu that we would want to order ourselves,” Chef Alyssa Wilen said. “Nearly all aspects of our menu is made in-house, which include our English muffin and bacon.”

Gloria Wheeler has been promoted to lead the brunch service. She has been with the company for more than four years.

“Earlier this year, Gloria and I started working on finalizing the dishes and we are so happy and proud of the results,” Wilen said. “Gloria is a very talented cook, excellent leader and is going to be dishing out some fantastic brunch food.”