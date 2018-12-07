Charlotte turns 250 years old

CHARLOTTE – Community leaders celebrated the 250th anniversary of Charlotte’s founding Dec. 3 at Trade and Tryon streets.

Michael Smith, president and CEO of Charlotte Center City Partners, said the 250th celebration was a great opportunity for the community to pause and reflect on who we are and what we value.

“Each of us has that spirit of independence, that spirit of values in Charlotte that makes us the city that it is,” Mayor Vi Lyles said. “We may be talking about the past, but at the same time, we’re moving forward for our future.”

Atrium Health CEO Gene Woods said such events can re-energize volunteerism. His staff put 40,000 volunteer hours into the community last year.

“As we look to an even brighter future for everyone ahead, I think it’s important to create pathways for everyone,” Woods said.

Creating a future where everyone can prosper means training people for new jobs, as well as ensuring people have access to affordable housing and education from pre-kindergarten to college, he added.

Visit www.CLT250.com to learn more about the year-long celebration.