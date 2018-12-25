Charity for people with disabilities closing

CHARLOTTE – The Arc of Mecklenburg County will close its doors after 65 years of service.



No final closing date has been announced, however, the organization will cease regular business Feb. 1 at the latest.



Heather Nodeland, president of The Arc of Mecklenburg County’s board of directors, attributed the organization’s closing to diminishing grant funds and financial support. The board is dedicated to ensuring existing programming remains in the area.



“We are saddened that we’re losing a chapter of The Arc in North Carolina. While the physical doors of The Arc of Mecklenburg County are closing, the needs of people with disabilities will still be met in the Charlotte community,” said John Nash, executive director of The Arc of North Carolina. “The Arc of North Carolina has two offices in Charlotte and, along with our chapter serving the counties of Union and Cabarrus, we will ensure that families have resources to help them navigate the path they are following.”



For 65 years, The Arc of Mecklenburg has served people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. It offered services ranging from educational programs to meet the needs of their children to support programs that provided meaningful experiences and opportunities.



The Arc of Mecklenburg is one of 23 locally owned and operated chapters in North Carolina. Any monies that have been donated to The Arc of Mecklenburg will remain in Mecklenburg County.