CBI challenges 800-plus people to step up to work for equity

CHARLOTTE – Community and civic leaders gathered Dec. 7 to participate in Community Building Initiative’s 2018 Stakeholders Breakfast that capped CBI’s 20th Anniversary Year.



The breakfast, “Wake-up, Interrupt, Step Up: Working for Equity in Charlotte Mecklenburg,” celebrated its work to achieve racial and ethnic inclusion and equity in the community.



Grassroots activists working on everything from criminal justice reform to affordable housing shared their insights with leaders of corporations and government entities.

The breakfast featured video narratives from people such as Red Ventures’ Ric Elias discussing the company’s advocacy for DACA students, OurBRIDGE’s Sil Ganzó talking about her support of immigrant children and families, and District Attorney Spencer Merriweather and activist Kristie Williams describing their work to change the criminal justice system.



Videos by Atrium Health and Novant Health staff explored efforts to produce better health-care outcomes for the community.



“It was incredibly impactful and moving to see people respond to the stories that were shared – stories of big actions and smaller ones – like partnerships that are working to install a crosswalk so that children living adjacent to a neighborhood school can cross over four busy lanes of traffic to get safely to their school,” said Dianne English, director of CBI. “Everyone present was challenged to think about what they could do to “step up” and work for change where they are and given what they see.”



CBI launched a yearlong public awareness campaign this year to share the community impact of its longstanding signature programs that address issues of race, ethnicity and other aspects of difference.



CBI is expanding Equity Tool Kit which contains resources for people and organizations to use to increase their understanding of equity and to support the identification of ways in which they can “interrupt” and “step up” to produce more equitable outcomes in the community. These resources are available at www.cbicharlotte.org.