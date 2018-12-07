Breast cancer survivor gives back this Christmas

Breast cancer survivor Heather Bokelkamp knows what it’s like to go through cancer treatment during the holidays. That’s why she decided to pay it forward this Christmas by developing and delivering care pouches to cancer patients at Levine Cancer Institute-Ballantyne.

“Small things make a big impact,” Bokelkamp said. She remembers the outpouring of cards, care packages and words of encouragement she received during her treatment in 2015 and 2016.

She was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma, stage 2B on Sept. 17, 2015, a month after she found a lump in her breast. From the moment she found it, she knew it was breast cancer, but the finality of the diagnosis was heavy.

“I felt an immense burden of many emotions, but the hardest part was sharing the news with my family and friends,” she said.

Bokelkamp started treatment at Levine Cancer Institute in September 2015, enduring six rounds of chemotherapy and two surgeries. She said it was emotionally and physically challenging to go through the holidays while steadily increasing her treatments. She suffered from brain fog, neuropathy, gut sensitivity and hair loss.

She felt grateful to have the support of her family and friends through it all, but she also noticed many people were going through the same journey without a support system or personal transportation. This made her realize how lucky she was and increased her desire to serve others.

Bokelkamp decided early on she didn’t want to stay angry about her diagnosis. She would see this as an opportunity to accept the love and support from her family as well as an opportunity to help others through her experiences.

For the last two years, Bokelkamp has been a survivor mentor with Carolina Breast Friends, a nonprofit that provides support for breast cancer patients and survivors. She said it’s challenging to relive her experiences through others, but it’s completely rewarding to pay it forward by helping someone else going through it.

She continues to pay it forward this Christmas by creating and delivering cancer care pouches to patients at Levine Cancer Institute-Ballantyne. The care pouches will be delivered the week before Christmas and these will include skincare products, tissues, hard candy and fuzzy socks.

The cancer care pouches cost $35 each and she’s asking for community support. She has received 40 sponsorships so far and hopes to reach 60.

“I’ve been overwhelmed and so thankful for everyone who has gotten involved so far,” she said.

She also wanted to give a special thanks to Debbie Conway Cook, a fellow breast cancer survivor and friend who has been supporting her throughout this process.

Bokelkamp has been cancer-free since October 2016 and she is grateful to be able to help others overcome it, too.

“It’s amazing how much joy it gives you to give back to others,” she said.

Cacky Higgins, Levine Cancer Institute Disparities & Outreach project manager, said these donations make a big impact during this time of the year.

“Levine Cancer Institute is grateful for the generosity of our community throughout the year, but especially during the holiday season,” she said. “During what can be a very challenging time, the simple act of giving back can put a smile on a patient’s face and make them feel loved and supported. That is truly the greatest gift.”

If you’re interested in sponsoring a cancer care pouch, email Heather Bokelkamp at hbokelkamp@hotmail.com.