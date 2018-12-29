Bigger teaches Charlotte Writer’s Club course

CHARLOTTE – Margaret Bigger will teach a Charlotte Writers’ Club course, “Recalling Memories for Your Family or the Public.”

Bigger has written several books, including “Motherhoot: The Lighter Side of Motherhood” and “You Can Tell You’re a Charlottean If …”

The class takes place 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 23 to Feb. 27 at Christ Episcopal Church 1412 Providence Road. The class costs $72 for the public and $60 for club members.

To enroll, write a check to the Charlotte Writers’ Club and mail it to Margaret Bigger, 3901 Silver Bell Drive, Charlotte NC 28211. Call 704-364-1788 for details.