Begnaud joins HUB Carolinas insurance brokerage

CHARLOTTE – Ann Begnaud has joined HUB Carolinas, an insurance, risk services and employee benefits firm.

As personal lines practice leader, Begnaud will be responsible for creating and implementing strategies to retain business and drive new business throughout the Carolinas.

Most recently, Begnaud served as part of the Signature Client Group at Lockton Companies. Begnaud has more than 15 years’ experience in the property and casualty insurance industry, with a concentration in personal risk.

“As our first dedicated personal lines practice leader for HUB Carolinas, Ann’s top priority will be to build a personal lines business plan and sales strategy that ensures attainment of our goals in the areas of client retention, company sales and revenue growth,” said Mitch Watson, chief operating officer.

Begnaud is a licensed property, casualty, life and health broker. She is a member of the Private Risk Management Association and Junior League of Charlotte.