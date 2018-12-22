BBB: Beware of puppy scams

Few things pull at a person’s heartstrings like an adorable puppy or cuddly kitten. Unfortunately, scammers know this, and our recent uptick in BBB Scam Tracker reports prove it.

So how does this scam work?

Oftentimes, scammers claim they are breeders. Other times, they act like distraught pet owners who must find a new home for their beloved dog or cat.

Either way, once you’ve found these adorable puppies or kittens online, and fallen in love with their pictures and videos, scammers ask you to wire money to make the purchase.

Once the purchase is complete, the “owner” promises your dog or cat will be shipped right away.

But there are always “unexpected” problems: The airline requires a specific pet crate, you must pay for an expensive vet visit or the shipper requires costly pet insurance.

With each problem, scammers promise that they will refund the unexpected costs as soon as your pet is delivered. Unfortunately, your dog or cat never existed in the first place. So, how can you protect yourself from pet scams?

• Never wire money to people or companies you don’t know or trust. Once money is wired, it is gone for good. The same goes for pre-paid debit cards or gift cards.

• See the pet in person before making a purchase. This is the only sure way of being certain your cat or dog exists and will be delivered to you without fail.

• Research prices. Make sure you know roughly how much the specific breed you are interested in costs. If someone is offering a purebred puppy at an extremely reduced price, chances are it’s a fraud.

