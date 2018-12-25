AvidXchange adding 1,229 jobs in Mecklenburg County

RALEIGH – AvidXchange will expand its Charlotte headquarters, creating 1,229 jobs and investing $41 million in Mecklenburg County.



The firm specializes in automating invoice and payment processes for midmarket companies spanning multiple industries.



“North Carolina leads the nation in the IT and financial services industries,” Governor Roy Cooper said. “North Carolina’s talented workforce helps companies like AvidXchange develop big ideas and build innovative products.”



AvidXchange has been recognized as the top midsize company of the year by the North Carolina Technology Association and was ranked among Deloitte’s Fast 500 list of companies earlier this year.



“We launched AvidXchange 18 years ago in a coffee shop in Charlotte with five employees. Since then, we’ve grown to 1,200 employees, proud to call North Carolina home,” AvidXchange CEO Michael Praeger said. “I’m thrilled to have the State’s continued support as we look to double our employee base in the next five years.”



AvidXchange will add a variety of positions, including software development, financial, marketing and professional services personnel. Salaries for the new positions will average $68,569.