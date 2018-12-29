Auction features pick-up trucks, tractors

CHARLOTTE – Rogers Realty & Auction Co. is presenting the Charlotte & Mecklenburg County Rolling Stock Auction, which will feature pickup trucks, tractors, cars, dump trucks and backhoes.

The auction begins at 9 a.m. Jan. 12. Gates open at 7 a.m. A preview date is set for Jan. 11 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to view all inventory. The preview and auction event will be held at 5550 Wilkinson Blvd., Building A.

Customers can view the merchandise and bid online by creating a free account on the Rogers Realty & Auction Co. website at www.RogersAuctionGroup.com.