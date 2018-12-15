Ardrey Kell cadets help Toys For Tots

Giving back to the community is an integral part of the Ardrey Kell High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer’s Training Corps Program. Photo courtesy of Gerald Ratliff

CHARLOTTE – Since Black Friday, cadets with Ardrey Kell High School Marine Corps JROTC have given more than 300 hours in support of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots.

The drive helps ensure many financially disadvantaged children in the Charlotte area receive a Christmas gift.

Of these 300 hours, 60 were spent at Walmart and Big Lots on Black Friday and the next day to receive monetary or toy donations. The cadets received more than $2,000 and 26 toys during the two days.

The other 240 hours were spent sorting toys Dec. 11 to 13 at the Toys For Tots warehouse in Charlotte

Cadets have volunteered at least 1,250 hours since the 2018-19 year began.