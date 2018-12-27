Alzheimer’s Association offers workshop on detection

CHARLOTTE – The Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter will host a workshop, “Know the 10 Signs: Early Detection Matters.”

Attendees will learn how to recognize common signs of Alzheimer’s and other dementias; how to approach someone about memory concerns; the importance of early detection and benefits of a diagnosis; possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process, and Alzheimer’s Association resources.

The program will take place 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 10 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 3016 Providence Road. Registration is strongly suggested to ensure space for all attendees. Register at http://bit.ly/ALZJan10.

Call 800-272-3900 for details.