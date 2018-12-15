Allen Tate Relocation recognized for service

CHARLOTTE – Allen Tate Relocation and Corporate Services was recently honored by two international relocation service partners.

The company received a 2018 Supplier Award from Lexicon Relocation based on customer satisfaction, performance and partnership excellence.

Allen Tate Relocation earned the NEI Service Exceeding Expectations Award from NEI Global Relocation for providing best-in-class service to NEI relocation clients and their families.

“Our team is dedicated to providing exceptional relocation service to corporate and individual transferees,” said DJ Stephan, president, Allen Tate Relocation and Corporate Services.