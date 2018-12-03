Allen Tate Realtors raise $89K for education in region

CHARLOTTE – Allen Tate Realtors throughout the Charlotte region raised more than $89,000 to benefit public education, as part of the company’s 21th Annual FUNday event.

More than 325 people attended “Get Rev’d Up,” a racing-themed day held Oct. 16 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Festivities included silent and live auctions, casino games, karaoke and rides around the track.

Proceeds benefit school systems and organizations in seven counties, including Mecklenburg and Union.

“Allen Tate Realtors really got revved up for a day of fun and fundraising for public education,” event chair Diane Kuiper said. “Everyone had a fantastic day, while working together to support the communities we serve.”

Every year, Allen Tate agents and employees to raise money for public education organizations. This year, four FUNday events took place through the firm’s footprint in the Carolinas, raising more than $180,000.

FUNday has raised more than $2.21 million for public education across the Carolinas.