AAIR founder honored for entrepreneurship

CHARLOTTE – Dr. Maeve O’Connor won a Gold Stevie Award in the Female Entrepreneur of the Year – Consumer Services (11 to 2,500 Employees) category of the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

O’Connor founded AAIR, a specialty medical practice with three offices in Charlotte, focused on delivering care in the areas of allergy, asthma and immunology.

“We built this practice and pursued integrative avenues because we wanted to find whatever ways we could to assist patients in solving the complex issues they couldn’t find help for elsewhere,” O’Connor said. “That is what AAIR’s philosophy is all about, and I am privileged it was noticed in this competition.”