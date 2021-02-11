NCDOT working on Independence Boulevard

Matthews Mayor John Higdon quipped that by the time the N.C. Department of Transportation finishes widening U.S. 74, he’ll probably be too old to drive and will have to ask 22-year-old Commissioner Ken McCool for a ride.

That’s because the NCDOT wants to break up the widening of U.S. 74 from I-485 in Matthews to I-277 in Uptown Charlotte into 18 segments with plans to finish by 2037.

The state originally viewed the widening as two separate projects with an estimated $636 million price tag. However, current estimates have the combined cost for both projects exceeding $1 billion.

But NCDOT can only budget $450 million for projects within its 2020-2029 State Transportation Improvement Program due to recent budget woes, according to Brett Canipe, division engineer with the NCDOT.

Canipe told Matthews commissioners Feb. 8 that NCDOT formed a work group when it became increasingly difficult to develop a funding plan for the project.

The group, which included Matthews town staff, divided the segments into three categories: express lanes additions, general purpose lane improvements and connectivity improvements.

NCDOT will take the plan before the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization next month.

Right-of-way acquisitions for the earliest segments will begin in 2023.

Higdon asked Canipe if it is common for a project of this scope to take 20 years to complete.

“We have to redefine normal whenever we tackle a new problem,” Canipe replied. “A project of this nature is just a very unique project. I’m not sure if it’s the most expensive project we ever pursued, but it’s got to be up there. It spans a very long corridor. The cost alone forces us to expand that over time.”