Matthews-Mint Hill restaurant inspections (Feb. 5-11)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Feb. 5 to 11:
Lowest Scores
Rack’em Pub & Billiards, 1898 Windsor Square Drive – 87.5
• Violations include: Person in charge failed to demonstrate sufficient knowledge of employee health and other standards; food employee washed hands then recontaminated on handles; food employee handed celery for tuna salad with hands; hand sink at bar didn’t have towels; multiple foods weren’t held cold enough; and bottles of chemicals were unlabeled.
All Scores
Matthews
• Birra Burger, 929 Park Center Drive – 90
• Chick-fil-A, 9905 Matthews Park Drive – 97.5
• Costco (deli), 2125 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 99.5
• Costco (market), 2125 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 98.5
• Cracker Barrel, 9330 E Independence Blvd. – 96.5
• Jekyll & Hyde Taphouse And Grill, 316 N. Trade St. – 94
• Moe’s Original Bar B Que, 111 Matthews Station St. – 90.5
• Rack’em Pub & Billiards, 1898 Windsor Square Drive – 87.5
• Tree Top Catering & Cafe, 1031 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 95.5
Mint Hill
• Dae Bak Korean Restaurant, 6908 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 91
• Food Lion (deli), 8118 Blair Road – 97
• Food Lion (market), 8118 Blair Road – 100
• Food Lion (produce), 8118 Blair Road – 100
• Publix (deli/cheese), 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 97
• Publix (produce), 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98
• Publix (seafood), 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 100
Charlotte (28227)
• Food Lion (deli), 6275 Wilson Grove Road – 98.5
• Food Lion (meat/seafood), 6275 Wilson Grove Road – 99
• Food Lion (produce), 6275 Wilson Grove Road – 100
• Kos Pool and Bar, 8829 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 91
• Los Reyes II, 7308 E. Independence Blvd. – 95
• Pho Huong Que Restaurant, 7211 E. Independence Blvd. – 98
• Tacos El Regio, 8829 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 90.5
Charlotte (28270)
• Nourish, 1421 Orchard Lake Drive – 98
• Tony’s Pizza, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 93.5
