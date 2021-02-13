Matthews-Mint Hill restaurant inspections (Feb. 5-11)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Feb. 5 to 11:

Lowest Scores

Rack’em Pub & Billiards, 1898 Windsor Square Drive – 87.5

• Violations include: Person in charge failed to demonstrate sufficient knowledge of employee health and other standards; food employee washed hands then recontaminated on handles; food employee handed celery for tuna salad with hands; hand sink at bar didn’t have towels; multiple foods weren’t held cold enough; and bottles of chemicals were unlabeled.

All Scores

Matthews

• Birra Burger, 929 Park Center Drive – 90

• Chick-fil-A, 9905 Matthews Park Drive – 97.5

• Costco (deli), 2125 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 99.5

• Costco (market), 2125 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 98.5

• Cracker Barrel, 9330 E Independence Blvd. – 96.5

• Jekyll & Hyde Taphouse And Grill, 316 N. Trade St. – 94

• Moe’s Original Bar B Que, 111 Matthews Station St. – 90.5

• Rack’em Pub & Billiards, 1898 Windsor Square Drive – 87.5

• Tree Top Catering & Cafe, 1031 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 95.5

Mint Hill

• Dae Bak Korean Restaurant, 6908 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 91

• Food Lion (deli), 8118 Blair Road – 97

• Food Lion (market), 8118 Blair Road – 100

• Food Lion (produce), 8118 Blair Road – 100

• Publix (deli/cheese), 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 97

• Publix (produce), 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98

• Publix (seafood), 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 100



Charlotte (28227)

• Food Lion (deli), 6275 Wilson Grove Road – 98.5

• Food Lion (meat/seafood), 6275 Wilson Grove Road – 99

• Food Lion (produce), 6275 Wilson Grove Road – 100

• Kos Pool and Bar, 8829 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 91

• Los Reyes II, 7308 E. Independence Blvd. – 95

• Pho Huong Que Restaurant, 7211 E. Independence Blvd. – 98

• Tacos El Regio, 8829 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 90.5

Charlotte (28270)

• Nourish, 1421 Orchard Lake Drive – 98

• Tony’s Pizza, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 93.5