Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Inspections (Feb. 12-18)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Feb. 12 to 18:

Lowest Scores

• Bojangles, 6915 Albemarle Road, Charlotte – 88

Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; employees didn’t wash hands in between putting on gloves and tasks; sanitizer wasn’t at proper concentration; gravy and fried chicken patties weren’t held hot enough; foods weren’t held cold enough; and fries didn’t have timestamp.

• Ruthy’s, 7146 E. Independence Blvd., Charlotte – 88

Violations include: Person in charge wasn’t able to demonstrate knowledge of food safety rules when it comes to washing utensils as well as cold and hot hold temperatures; employee used bare hands to cook empanada; utensils were stored in hand sink; raw eggs were stored over ready-to-eat foods in prep unit while fresh raw beef was stored on top of frozen cooked chicken in freezer; beans on griddle were not hot enough; and meats cooked days prior didn’t have date marks.

Matthews

• Azteca Restaurant, 9709 E. Independence Blvd. – 95

• Food Lion (meat market), 9848 Monroe Road – 99.5

• Kabob-Je Rotisserie & Grille, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 97

• McDonald’s, 11620 Waverly Center Drive – 97

• Mingfu, 115 W. John St. – 92.52

• Outback Steakhouse, 9623 E. Independence Blvd. – 97

• Papa Johns Pizza, 3134 The Plaza – 95.5

• Pizza Peel, 110 Matthews Station St. – 96.5

• Publix (meat market), 3110 Fincher Farm Road – 98

• Red Lobster, 9801 Independence Pointe Pkwy. – 96

• Sante, 165 N. Trade St. – 96

• Smoothie King, 3118 Fincher Farm Road – 93.5

Mint Hill

• Wayback Burgers, 7014 Tutor St. – 96.5

Charlotte (28227)

• Honey Buns, 7323 E. Independence Blvd. – 99.5

• New China Taste, 8112 Idlewild Road – 95

• Salsaritas Fresh Cantina, 304 S. Sharon Amity Road – 98

• Tacos El Potosino, 7146 E. Independence Blvd. – 99

Charlotte (28270)

• Food Lion (deli), 9848 Monroe Road – 99.5

• Pizza Hut, 9614 Monroe Road – 96.5

• Zaxby’s, 1930 Sardis Road N. – 95