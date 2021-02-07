Matthews-Mint Hill Health Inspections (Jan. 29-Feb. 4)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4:

Lowest Scores

• Ichiban Bufffet Sushi & Hibachi, 7201 Albemarle Road, Charlotte – 87

Violations include: Employees put on new gloves without washing hands; unwashed produce was over ready-to-eat foods in walk-in cooler; cut cabbage, shrimp and sliced tomatoes not in use were sitting on prep line above 41 degrees; and foods in multiple coolers weren’t marked by date.

• BR Cafe, 1431 Sardis Road N., Charlotte – 88

Violations include: Employees washed hands and turned off faucet with bare hands; raw pork was stored over vegetables in walk-in cooler; slicer had food debris and build-up on blade; chicken wings were held on counter during part of inspection while beef was in and out of the refrigerator throughout inspection; and a date sticker on beans stated “ground beef 1/19.”

Matthews

• Boston Market, 9550 E. Independence Blvd. – 93.5

• El Valle Mexican Restaurant, 305 W. John St. – 94

• Food Lion (deli/bakery), 3609 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98

• Food Lion (market), 3609 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 99.5

• Food Lion (produce), 3609 Matthews Mint Hill Road – 100

• Genghis Grill, 9727 E. Independence Blvd. – 95

• Li’s Noodles Asian Kitchen, 10915 Monroe Road – 98

• McDonalds, 9607 E. Independence Blvd. – 97

• Panera Bread, 1904 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 95

• Publix (deli), 3110 Fincher Farm Road – 98.5

• Tropical Bakery And Cafe, 11100 Monroe Road – 92

• Which Wich, 930 Park Center Drive – 98

Mint Hill

• Zaxby’s, 6911 Brighton Park Drive – 90

Charlotte (28227)

• C Town Express (meat market), 7012 Albemarle Road – 93.5

Charlotte (28270)

• City BBQ, 1514 Galleria Blvd. – 97