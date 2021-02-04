Bridge-building program looks at last lynching

Tonya Rivens will facilitate the 11th Community Forum on Racial-Bridge Building, with William Willimon, author of “Who Lynched Willie Earle?”

The 1947 lynching of Willie Earle and the subsequent trial in South Carolina attracted international attention. The nation’s first Civil Rights Commission formed after an all-white jury exonerated Earle’s confessed killers.

The event starts at 7 p.m. Feb. 16. Visit www.YouTube.com/MatthewsUMC for details.

Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist, Matthews Presbyterian, First Baptist Church of Matthews, Cross & Crown Lutheran and Matthews United Methodist are hosting the event.