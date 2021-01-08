Matthews police make arrest in purse-snatching

MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department arrested a man accused of snatching a woman’s purse around 6 a.m. Jan. 7 at the 1900 block of Windsor Hill Drive.

The victim told officers a man had approached her and forcibly stole her purse as she was walking to her car.

Officers began to circulate the Northeast Parkway area to find the suspect. Minutes later, they detained a man fitting the description.

Robert Leon Winston, 30, was arrested on charges of common law robbery and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police provided these safety tips regarding parking lots:

1. Practice situational awareness while walking to and from your car by keeping your phone within reach, but avoid phone conversations as they divide your attention.

2. Have your keys in your hand and ready as you approach your car to avoid fumbling for them.

3. Park in a lit area.

4. Visually scan the area for suspicious activity before you park and as you are walking back to your car.

5. Call 911 before parking or returning to your car if you see something/someone suspicious.