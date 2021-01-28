Matthews peeks into other towns’ fence requirements

Matthews staff has been looking at how other towns regulate fencing after the board of adjustment recently shot down four variance requests relating to fence height.

Planning Director Jay Camp admitted he was a bit reluctant to change town standards, which allow a four-foot fence in the front setback and a six-foot fence in the rear yard.

“The more I researched this, it really became apparent that a lot of communities around the country do in fact consider taller fence height, particularly along thoroughfares and busy roads,” Camp told town commissioners Jan. 25. “If you’ve ever lived along a major two- or four-lane road, it can be obviously quite a nuisance with cars speeding by and noise and whatnot.”

Camp wrote in a memo to commissioners that Cary’s fence requirements permit anything higher than 42 inches along a thoroughfare balance the needs of “town aesthetics and personal enjoyment of property.”

On the one hand, residents may find a fence necessary as traffic volumes increase over time; however, one drawback would be six-foot fences blocking historic properties downtown.

Commissioner Jeff Miller said he favored six-foot fences on major streets with a three-foot setback from the property line for plantings on the outside or toward streets. He prefers the finished side of the fence facing away from the property except when it separates a residentially rezoned lot from a non-residential zone or railroad right of way.

Commissioner Dave Bland doesn’t like the idea of fences in front of people’s property. He believes it can detract from the beauty of town and create friction among neighbors.

“They end up in lawsuits all the time over that stuff,” said Bland, an attorney by trade. “If anything is going to make an enemy between two neighbors, it’s a fence and one of them claims its two inches over on his property.”

Commissioner John Urban said he’d like to get a visual representation of what such an ordinance could look like. He favored the town consider factors such as speed limit and width. Urban reasoned that a taller fence would look different along John Street than it would along a wider cross section like N.C. 51.

Camp will continue refining a recommendation for the board to consider later this year.