Matthews leaders discuss looming issue of sales tax increase

Matthews leaders have not decided whether they endorse a proposal out of Charlotte to fund billions of dollars in city transportation projects through a countywide one-cent sales tax increase, but the town has much to gain from the effort.

Charlotte leaders are still debating internally whether to support the recommendation from a citizens task force. The effort would not only require legislative approval but also a favorable citizen vote via a ballot referendum.

Matthews Mayor John Higdon said he and other Mecklenburg County mayors have discussed the idea.

“There’s not a lot of support,” he told town commissioners Jan. 11. “There’s not a lot of the mayors saying, ‘Yeah, this is awesome. Let’s have this one-cent sales tax. It’s a great idea.”

Outside of Charlotte, Matthews stands to benefit the most from the one-cent sales tax due to it funding the LYNX Silver Line, the much-anticipated light rail project spanning from Matthews to Gaston County.

Then you have a community like Mint Hill that has few transit options and doesn’t appear to benefit from the tax increase.

Some of the discussion among Charlotte leaders has been how to build buy-in for a sales tax that benefits Charlotte projects.

Matthews leaders said Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles has asked towns for lists of their transportation needs

Town Manager Hazen Blodgett said his staff pulled projects related to the Silver Line as well as projects outlined in the town’s capital improvement plan and downtown studies.

There are still many variables that exist just in the local portion of funding. The problem is compounded when you take into account the state and federal funding needed to match the local portion.

One thing is for sure, Higdon says, leaders are going to be asked a lot whether they support a sales tax increase.

“At the end of the day, it’s not our decision,” Higdon told commissioners. “The voters are going to vote. I think Raleigh should allow the locals here, again it’s local control, let the people who live here decide if they want to pay the sales tax for this purpose.”