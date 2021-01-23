Matthews-Mint Hill Health Inspections (Jan. 15-21)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 15 to 21:
Matthews
• Adam’s Mart, 11130 E. Independence Blvd. – 92.5
• Best Wok II, 1819 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 96
• Chicken Salad Chick, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 98
• Harris Teeter (deli), 1811 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 96
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 1811 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 99.5
• Mr. Tokyo, 10412 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5
• South 21, 11450 E. Independence Blvd. – 98.5
Charlotte (28227)
• King Crab Juicy Seafood, 7401 E. Independence Blvd. – 94.5
Charlotte (28270)
• McDonalds, 1620 Sardis Road N. – 96
Leave a Reply