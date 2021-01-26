Matthews continues financial award streak for 22nd year

Becky Hawke recognizes Lindsey Wiggs for her work in financial reporting. Screen capture from Jan. 25 town commission meeting.

MATTHEWS – Assistant Town Manager Becky Hawke pulled the latest Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the wall to present it to a staff member virtually during the Jan. 25 town commission meeting.

The Government Finance Officers Association recognized the town’s finance department for its comprehensive annual financial report for the 22nd consecutive year.

Hawke shared the honor with Senior Finance Specialist Lindsey Wiggs during a brief presentation.

“I just want to thank Lindsay on behalf of the town for her continued hard work in dealing with all of these reports and getting all the correct information to the auditors to be able to represent the town well – to continue to receive this designation.”

Hawke called it a tremendous honor and one that not a lot of municipalities in North Carolina share.

Wiggs has worked with the town for more than 12 years.

“Accounting gets this bad rap of being kind of stuffy and boring,” Wiggs said. “I can say working for the Town of Matthews is never boring. The board, the manager’s office and our lovely auditors always keep me on my toes.”