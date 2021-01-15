Matthews closing rec centers after Mecklenburg County COVID-19 directive

MATTHEWS – The Town of Matthews urges residents to stay home as much as possible and follow the Mecklenburg County Public Health directive, which puts in place new guidelines to help protect people from COVID-19.

“We are asking the people of Matthews to continue being good neighbors and follow Mecklenburg County’s recommendations to stay home,” Town Manager Hazen Blodgett said. “As COVID-19 continues to spread at a much higher rate than we’ve seen during the pandemic, it is critically important that we take action to protect ourselves and our community from the virus.”

Beginning Jan. 15, the Town of Matthews will close the Crews Recreation Center and the Matthews Community Center to the public through Feb. 2. No classes or programming will be held in-person during the closure.

The remote learning program at Crews Recreation Center will continue to operate.

The town encourages people enrolled in in-person classes at one of these facilities but have not been contacted by instructors to them directly or call the Matthews Community Center at 704-321-7275 or Crews Recreation Center at 704-708-1289.