Photo courtesy of Novant Health

MATTHEWS – Dr. Michael Sweeney delivered the first baby born at Novant Health Matthews Medical Center on Jan. 1, 2021.

Waxhaw residents Rebecca and Adam Josey celebrated the birth of Kennedy Josey at 2:16 a.m. She is the couple’s third child.

Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center has not yet had its first baby of the year.

Babies have been born at Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center (12:40 a.m.) and Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center (1:07 a.m.).