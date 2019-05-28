Providence Latter-day Saint congregation welcomes new bishop

By Ashley Wright

Aaron Roome (center) is the new bishop for the Providence congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His two counselors are Paul Anderson (left) and Scott Fish (right.) Photo courtesy of Ashley Wright

CHARLOTTE – The Providence congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a new bishop. Aaron Roome succeeds Eric Kerr, who served for five years.

The Church of Jesus Christ has a lay ministry. Bishops and other local leaders serve voluntarily, without pay, and do so in addition to family, employment and other community responsibilities. Members do not generally request specific positions. Instead, local leaders extend assignments after seeking guidance from the Lord through prayer. After Roome expressed his willingness to accept this new calling, his name was presented to the Providence congregation for approval.

Bishop Roome has lived in Charlotte with his wife, Amee, and two children for almost nine years. He is currently a managing director in corporate & investment banking and also serves on the board of OneWater, a nonprofit providing sustainable water filtration to families in Nicaragua.

Charlotte residents Paul Anderson and Scott Fish are serving with Bishop Roome as counselors. They will help him carry out the responsibility of ministering to the spiritual and temporal of the congregation.

“The gospel of Jesus Christ has brought so much joy to my life,” Roome said. “I am both humbled and excited to serve in this capacity and strengthen the youth and good people of our congregation.”

The Providence congregation meets at the church, located at 5897 Hemby Road in Weddington. Visitors are always welcome to join worship services Sundays at 10:30 a.m.