Light of Christ UMC offers Financial Peace University

CHARLOTTE – The community is invited to participate in Financial Peace University, a nine-week course addressing money management and financial health created by Dave Ramsey.

Learn how to apply sound financial practices, get out of debt and experience financial freedom.

The class will be offered from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays, June 23 to Aug. 18, at Light of Christ United Methodist Church, 9212 Bryant Farms Road. The cost is $109 per family for materials. Child care is available upon advance request.

Visit https://fpu.com/1090752, call the church at 980-355-0637 or email locumc@locumc.org to register.

Contact class leaders Brian and Pam Hodgin by emailing pamhodgin250@gmail.com or calling 704-258-3729.

Visit www.locumc.org to learn more.