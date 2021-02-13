UCPS alumni become top teachers

Union County Public Schools revealed finalists of the district’s Teacher of the Year award, including Amanda Starnes, Feb. 10 as leaders surprised educators at their schools. Photos courtesy of UCPS

MONROE – Amanda Starnes won Teacher of the Year honors at the same high school in which she graduated.

The Piedmont High School science teacher has been working in the classroom since 2008, creating an environment for students that promotes participation and intellectual learning.

“It’s a tremendous honor to work with all the people that shaped me,” Starnes said. “To be recognized at all is truly special.”

Starnes is among 10 finalists for Union County Public Schools Teacher of the Year.

Two other finalists also attended the school they teach.

Natalie Lundin

Natalie Lundin, a visual arts teacher at Weddington Middle, attended Weddington Elementary, Weddington Middle and Weddington High. Lundin has been teaching since 2013.

“Those little moments when you can tell that you’ve really resonated on an individual and personal level with them,” Lundin said. “I think those are the highlights for me.”

Yaronda Kilgo, a kindergarten teacher at East Elementary, attended East Elementary, Monroe Junior High and Monroe High before attending Belmont Abbey College and Grand Canyon University. She has been teaching since 2017.

The district said Kilgo creates student-centered, data-driven lessons that connect content across multiple subjects.

“I can’t believe it,” said Kilgo. “I would have never thought that being here in elementary school, that I would be a Teacher of the Year here.”

Other finalists include:

• Nicole Darko, a language arts teacher at Porter Ridge Middle, implements readers and writers workshops as an effective framework for instruction.

• Justin Jones, a social studies teacher at Marvin Ridge High, believes education is a fundamental part of a free society. He strives to provide an environment based on mutual respect where learning is encouraged.

• Krista James, an ESL teacher at Rock Rest Elementary, references data collected daily to better understand her student’s daily needs.

• Kelly Long, a math teacher at Cuthbertson Middle, is passionate about creating a positive learning environment that promotes collaboration, confidence and growth.

• Hannah Park, a third-grade teacher at Porter Ridge Elementary, provides research-based teaching and learning in a safe, virtual space while facilitating virtual classroom sessions with small groups of students

• Matthew Sams, a social studies teacher at Marvin Ridge Middle, strives to lead by example through educating and mentoring students.

• Susan Winfree, a science teacher at Weddington High, has developed a curriculum that challenges, empowers and engages students.

UCPS selected finalists from a pool of 53 school-wide winners. The district will announce a winner in the spring.