White joins CMS communications team

CHARLOTTE – Eve White has joined Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools as executive director of communications.

White will provide leadership for district communications strategy and execution, managing and contributing to internal and external communications efforts.

White has 20 years of experience in communications, marketing, development and audience engagement.

She was senior director of corporate relations for the Arts & Science Council from 2017 to 2019, where she managed a combined portfolio of $2 million annually in workplace giving, corporate gifts and sponsorships to support cultural programs.

She also was publisher and executive editor of Charlotte Parent magazine from 2006 to 2016, where she directed content strategy, communications and public relations.

White serves on the board of Charlotte’s 24 Foundation, Arts Plus and Women Executives of Charlotte. She also volunteers with The Salvation Army and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s local Charlotte chapters.