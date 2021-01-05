School resource guide helps find educational fit

MATTHEWS – The Town of Matthews has published a school resource guide to help students and families easily find information on education options.

The guide was created by the Matthews Committee on Education, a citizens group that advises the town commissioners.

“The School Resource Guide will be a great benefit to students and families in Matthews who are looking into options for their education,” Mayor John Higdon said. “We are grateful to the Matthews Committee on Education who put a great deal of time and effort into this project.”

The guide contains a snapshot of schools within eight miles of downtown, including public, private and charter schools.

It includes information to help families determine how to find the best fit for their student, including suggested questions to ask and items to consider.

On the web: www.matthewsnc.gov/schools