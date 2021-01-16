Optimist Club sponsors student essay contest

WEDDINGTON – The Optimist Club of Weddington is encouraging area students to contemplate the phrase “Reaching our dreams by choosing optimism” as part of the Optimist International Essay Contest for the 2021 school year.

The club will judge students’ essays, based on that theme. First, second and third place winners will receive $150, $100 and $75. The winning essay will be sent to the district level where college scholarships are available for top winners.

“Young students today have so many fresh ideas about the world and their future,” President Bill Deter said. “As Optimists, it is our goal to encourage them and do what we can to bring out the best in each of them. This gives them a wonderful opportunity to tap into their creativity and pursue possible scholarships at the same time.”

The Optimist Club of Weddington has been active in the community since 1980, offering programming such as oratorical contest, academic scholarships, Breakfast with Santa and a Most Improved Student party.

Contact event chairman Bruce Sterrett at 704-301-5718 or visit www.weddington-optimist.org for details.