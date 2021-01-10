Foundation For The Carolinas accepts scholarship applications

CHARLOTTE – Foundation For The Carolinas is accepting 2021 applications for scholarship programs managed by the Charlotte-based community foundation.

The foundation manages more than 150 scholarship programs available to students in communities across the Carolinas. Scholarship awards range from $500 to $10,000 and provide support to students from kindergarten to grad school.

Scholarships are established at FFTC by families and individuals, companies and nonprofits to provide educational opportunities for students. In 2020, the Foundation awarded $2.4 million in scholarships to more than 1,000 students.

Applications are available at www.fftc.org/scholarships.