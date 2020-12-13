Randolph IB Middle principal gets new opportunity

Brian Bambauer is introduced to the school board during its Dec. 8 virtual meeting. (screen capture)

CHARLOTTE – Brian Bambauer will move from his job as principal of Randolph IB Middle School to lead Levine Middle College High School in Matthews.

Bambauer has led Randolph IB Middle since 2014. He’ll take over for Joey Burch, who is retiring after 41 years with the district, including six as head of Levine Middle College.

“I look forward to continuing the great work of principal Burch and the staff of Levine,” Bambauer said during the Dec. 8 school board meeting. “I’m eager to serve this school, which provides such an amazing opportunity for our students as they earn their high school diploma while simultaneously earning two years of college credit.”

Prior to Randolph IB Middle, Bambauer served as principal at Lansdowne IB Elementary (2011 to 2014) and Rama Road Elementary (2007 to 2011). He was an assistant principal at Hickory Grove Elementary (2004 to 2007).