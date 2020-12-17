Beginning teacher named a finalist for state award

Kimberly Robinson went back to school after surviving cancer. Prior to teaching, she worked in the restaurant industry. Photo courtesy of Union County Public Schools

MONROE – Kimberly Robinson is a finalist for the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching 2020 Prudential NC Beginning Teacher of the Year Award.

A second-year teacher at Monroe High, Robinson was named the Union County Public Schools Beginning Teacher of the Year in September.

“I am honored to be a finalist for this award,” Robinson said. “I am sharing this recognition with my awesome colleagues at Monroe High School.”

The award is given to one North Carolina beginning teacher in honor of their dedication, innovation and ability to inspire students to achieve. Robinson is one of 27 finalists for this prestigious award.

“These finalists provide a snapshot of the lasting impact great teachers have on our students from the first to the last day they step into a North Carolina public school,” NCCAT Executive Director M. Brock Womble said. “We are excited about this opportunity to honor teachers for the important work they do in our state.”

The award will be presented on April 15 at the NCCAT Cullowhee Campus. The winner receives $5,000, participation in a GoGlobal NC trip and instructional supply funds for the teacher’s school. The runner-up receives $2,000.

As a finalist, all of Robinson’s travel expenses to participate in NCCAT training are covered.